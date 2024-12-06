Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS, December 6, 2024?

Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We know that there is room for a lot of great stuff in the final two episodes, but when we will see it?

Luckily, this is where we do come in here now with the good news: You are going to be seeing some more of the show before too long. The penultimate episode of the entire series is coming on tonight and of course, that is not an easy thing to digest. The last thing we want to imagine is saying goodbye to the Reagans and yet, it is happening. Not only that, but it’s happening sooner rather than later.

Below, you can check out the full Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

“Entitlement” – Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s confidential informant. Also, Danny and Baez investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 6 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Will there be any stories in this episode that are resolved further in the finale? Well, we do think that there is a chance for Anthony to find some happiness and who knows? Maybe that will carry over to the final episode — or at least be referenced over the course of it.

Also, we suppose it couldn’t be the end of the show without Frank and the Mayor doing battle again…

Related – Learn more right now when it comes to the Blue Bloods series finale and what more is ahead

What are you hoping to see on Blue Bloods season 14 episode 17 when it airs tonight?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







