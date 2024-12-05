Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC, December 5, 2024?

Is 9-1-1 new tonight on ABC? We’re sure that there are some out there wondering if the hiatus last week was due to Thanksgiving, or something a little bit more.

Well, let’s just say that we now have an answer! Is it going to be one that people out there want to see? Well, that is a totally different story.

Alas, there is no official installment of the first-responder drama on the air tonight, and the Thanksgiving break was really just a precursor of things to come. To be more specific here, we are talking about a really LONG break that is going to continue until we get around to March. The one silver lining is that by the time that 9-1-1 comes back, it will be most likely air new episodes weekly with very few breaks in between.

So what do we want to see when the show does come back? We’re not sure if it is any one thing but in general, just more opportunities to see characters move forward and be happy. Buck deserves a committed long-term relationship, and we hope that Eddie does not end up leaving. Meanwhile, some of the traditional rescues are going to be there.

Will we hear about a season 9 before the show comes back?

Honestly, it would not come as a shock. Even though this is a particularly pricey show to make, we don’t get the sense that ABC is looking to move away from it at all. Why would they, all things considered? So long as it makes money, we hope that they find some ways to keep things moving … and we also know already that there is another possible spin-off in development.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

