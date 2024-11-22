Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1, Eddie following season 8 fall finale?

Is Ryan Guzman leaving 9-1-1 and his role of Eddie after the dramatic events of the season 8 fall finale? Well, it is 100% fair to wonder, and for good reason. Just consider for a moment what we saw with him seriously looking towards moving to El Paso. He seems to be intent on being closer to Christopher, and his latest communication with him has seriously impacted him on a big level.

In the end, how could it not based on what we saw? Remember that when the two spoke, it felt clear that Christopher was moving forward in life, and that sentiment may be even harder for Eddie to take than the heartbreak.

As for whether or not this emotion was intentional, here is some of what showrunner Tim Minear had to say to TVLine:

I think that’s definitely the vibe that we’re getting, which is what absolutely panics Eddie. Another reason that scene is so effective is because we haven’t seen a lot of Chris this season. So when you see him on that call, it’s like, “Holy cow, he’s grown up!” That’s the feeling Eddie’s having too. He’s slipping through his fingers and needs to do something. But also Christopher seems to be thriving, so does Eddie really want to yank him out of that environment? That’s what he’s wrestling with. How does he reconnect with his kid and do it in his kid’s best interest?

One of the biggest things that we are personally left to consider here is the chance that we see some of Guzman here and there in the second half, but that he could be gone for a time. The good news at present is that there is zero evidence that he is leaving the show for good. At present, we’ll cling to that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

