The Irrational season 2 episode 7: The big Alec, Rose moment!

Sure, we more than recognize that The Irrational on NBC is often about the cases that are solved, but we watch just as much for the people. How can we not? So much of this show gives us a chance to dive further into what makes them tick, and also how they are able to evolve over time.

With all of this in mind, we perhaps love it especially that the person who has seemingly evolved the most over time is our lead in Jesse L. Martin’s Alec. His relationship with Rose is special because the two of them are so unique — they see each other as equals, they challenge each other, and they can understand where the other is at on a number of emotional and intellectual levels. Even some of their insecurities make sense!

A great example of some of this comes courtesy of the end of the episode, where Rose worried that the nature of her job would force her and Alec to fall apart. Why? She didn’t want to make him lose trust in her because she has to lie sometimes in her career. Not only did he reassure her, but he also indicated that he is falling in love with her — a sentiment she reciprocated fully. This is another reminder that their relationship is on the right track, and we do continue to think that it will progress moving into the next part of the season.

We do think it helped this episode as a whole that there was an exciting and/or interesting case around it about Korean pop music, one that will hopefully allow it to stand out from the rest of the pack. If you are a shock like this, after all, one of the things you have to prioritize is finding a way to ensure that each story constantly stands out.

