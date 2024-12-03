The Irrational season 2 episode 8 return date over at NBC

Following what you see tonight on NBC, do you want to know more about The Irrational season 2 episode 8, including a return date?

First and foremost, here is your reminder that tonight’s super-creative “Stan By Me” is unfortunately the last one of the fall. It was promoted like this in advance, but that does not make it any easier! Right when the Jesse L. Martin series gets on a good run, it ends for a while.

Luckily, we at least have a good sense as to when it is going to be back! Early indications at present are that The Irrational season 2 episode 8 will air on Tuesday, January 7. This means that the show will be able to take advantage of some airings within the winter, which is when the numbers are traditionally higher for a lot of shows out there. While we do not have many details yet about what the next episode is going to be about, do we really need them?

As for the long-term future of The Irrational right now in general, here is your reminder that there is no official season 3 renewal. However, we do remain cautiously optimistic all things considered. This is exactly the sort of series that it benefits NBC to cultivate and build at this point. You are talking about one that features a familiar star and allows for people to come on board at any given time — yet, there’s also a larger storyline here to please people who continuously watch week-to-week. It is hard to really fathom a way that the show could be doing more than it already is.

In general, we just hope that the cast gets a few more personal plots coming up, and also that we at least get to see some mysteries that leave us guessing for a little while. Some of us are, after all, pretty seasoned from watching so much TV over the years.

What do you most want to see moving into The Irrational season 2 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







