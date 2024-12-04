Outlander season 7 episode 11 video: A Lord John, William scene

Tomorrow night, Starz is going to give you Outlander season 7 episode 11 — but what else can we say about what’s to come?

As we have noted already, a great deal of where we are at in the story right now is tied to grief. Remember that within the framework of the story, Claire and Lord John Gray both believe that Jamie Fraser died at sea — it is the sort of tragedy that threatens to swallow both of them whole. Few loved Sam Heughan’s character quite like them, and they will each struggle with it in their own way.

For Lord John, he has already chosen to try and marry Claire — a move made out of protection more so than romantic love. He understands that so long as she is thought of a widow, she would become an easy target. He is willing to put himself on the line to do so, even if no one else understands — including William. That is something that you can see more about in a new sneak preview over at TVLine.

In this, William clearly does not understand why Jamie would mean this much to his father that he would run the risk of perhaps hurting his own reputation. However, so much of this ignorance is designed on Lord John’s part. He has kept his sexuality a secret for much of his life, and that is in addition to other information William is not privy to. What we are looking at here is really a situation where John has few outlets to express any of his own personal grief; instead, he is left to explain himself to everyone in whatever way that he can.

As for whether or not Jamie is actually still alive, a lot of book readers and fans can draw their assumptions. For now, what really matters is how characters feel, as that does influence the story greatly.

Related – Be sure to get more discussion on this Outlander episode

What do you think we will see on Outlander season 7 episode 11 later on in the week?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to secure some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







