Outlander season 7 episode 11: Caitriona Balfe on Claire’s crisis

As we work to gear up at this point to see Outlander season 7 episode 11 on Starz later this week, what stories stand out?

Well, at the center of much of the narrative right now has to be a possible marriage between Claire and Lord John, and for good reason. Claire is in danger, and she is also grieving the potential loss of Jamie at sea. (We are pretty confident that Sam Heughan’s character is still alive, but of course Claire does not know that yet. How could she?)

Ultimately, tying the knot with Lord John is not something she wants, but that feeling seems to be mutual. He is just someone who loved Jamie and would want to do whatever he could to honor him — including making sure Claire is okay. He knows that by marrying her, it would help further guarantee her safety in a perilous time.

In speaking about all of this further at this point to TV Insider, here is what Caitriona Balfe had to say:

“Claire obviously gets herself embroiled in some political intrigue. She is passing notes along. She’s working as a spy and gets caught doing so. To protect her, Lord John offers to marry her, which is very honorable of him.”

As for how all of this plays out … well, book readers have a rough sense and we don’t want to spoil anything further here. Let’s just say that if you are anticipating a lot of drama to come from this situation, you are not going to be disappointed at all. Things will be emotional, the stakes are still high, and of course, we are sure to get a few more surprises. There are still six more episodes to come in the second half of this season, and odds are, they will be packed full of content.

