Outlander season 7 episode 11: Will Claire, Lord John marry?

Based on where the story left off, one thing is clear entering Outlander season 7 episode 11 — everything is about to be even messier. How in the world is that possible? Well, that is at least a fair question to ask.

Here is what we know at this point: Jamie is presumed dead, and Lord John Grey is now desperate to ensure that Claire survives attempts to frame her as a traitor. With that, the offer is thrown out there that the two of them marry. This is a storyline taken from the books, and obviously it’s fair to have a lot of mixed emotions about it.

With that being said, let’s just go ahead and remind you that Lord John himself doesn’t feel too een on it happening — this is a guy acting mostly on the basis of necessity. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he had the following to say:

“I don’t think Lord John wants to be married to Claire at all … That is an act of sacrifice for Jamie and Claire. It is Lord John completely acting again in service of the Frasers. It’s an act of love for them and for Jamie — to protect the thing that Jamie values most, which is Claire.

“She’s recklessly spiraling and putting herself in danger … Lord John is trying to hold things together for them. Does he want to be married to Claire? No. He has a life and needs and wants that exist beyond the Frasers. To understand the sacrifices that he’s making and the frustration that he feels towards Claire is a huge source of drama and conflict between the two of them.”

Of course, Lord John may be failing to recognize the fullest extent of Claire’s pain — he is thinking in a practical sense, whereas her mind is in a different place. If there is some good news for both of them, it is that Jamie is likely still alive … but they don’t know that. They have to just make it through another day.

