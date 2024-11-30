Outlander season 7 episode 11 promo: Claire and Lord John’s grief

If there is one thing we can say about Outlander season 7 episode 11 based on the promo, it is this: We’re prepared for gut-wrenching material. How else can you really describe it?

After all, entering the next episode so many characters are going to feel as though Jamie Fraser is dead. Now, from the outside looking in, we recognize that it is most likely not the case, given how Sam Heughan was there with everyone else shooting season 8. Because of this, we don’t want to spend too much time thinking about whether or not he’s dead, given that this doesn’t matter so much. Instead, this is tied more to how everyone else is going to feel in the moment.

When it comes to Claire, the grief has to be overwhelming. This is someone she traveled back in time for, and there is a reason why their love story was so magnificent to watch. She is going to need a source of comfort, and she may find it in Lord John. Book readers know a great deal already about what lies ahead for these two, as the characters have one clear thing in common: Their love of Jamie. This may be the only way that either of them manage to move forward.

As for what the rest of the season is going to hold, of course at some point we expect a significant check-up on Jamie and what is going on with him — provided (of course) that he is still out there. Yet, we don’t necessarily think that the show is going to be that willing to rush into anything there, as they understandably will want to be with the characters where they are. If you don’t experience what Claire and Lord John are feeling in the moment, then you do that story a little bit of a disservice. Caitriona Balfe and David Berry both deserve the best.

Related – See some more thoughts now on Outlander season 7 episode 11

Based on the promo, what are you most eager to see entering Outlander season 7 episode 11?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







