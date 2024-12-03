9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10: Difficult Judd story ahead

As many of you may know already, we are going to be waiting a while to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 air on Fox. It is more than a month away, and to make things all the more bittersweet, there are only three more episodes left.

One of the bigger stories to come here is going to relate to Judd and his addiction. There is a lot that Jim Parrack’s character is forced to address now, both in terms of his past and also his present. Without Grace around, he is going to be all the more unstable. Can he handle what is coming? Is he going to die? All of this remains up in the air.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani made it clear that there is some really emotional stuff around the corner with Judd:

“To be honest, one of the great performances of this series is what’s coming in episode 10 … Like real addiction, it’s not just like “Oh, okay, I’m good.’ There’s a lot for him to process. A lot of anger and denial, and even a bit of a death wish that all were there before Grace got there and now are roaring back. That’s what he’s got to grapple with.”

While we know that Lone Star — and the entire franchise really — does a lot of crazy and over-the-top stuff, this really remains the beating heart of the show. This is what we’re eagerly awaiting to see as the series moves on, and as worried as we are, we also tend to think there could still be some happy moments ahead. After all, we don’t tend to think the goal here is to just depress people until the end of time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

