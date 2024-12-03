9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 promo: The asteroid threat

The bad news when it comes to 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 10 at this point is clear: Having to wait until January 20 for it. With that being said, we can say with some measure of confidence is that it is going to be worth the wait. Also? Be completely unhinged.

Because the writers for this show clearly knew far in advance that this would likely be the last season, that gave them a perfect opportunity to think up some of the most bonkers things that they possibly could. This is why we are in the position that we’re in now, talking about a possible asteroid that could threaten the human race as we know it. (Never change, Ryan Murphy.)

So is the show really going to eradicate humanity? Of course not, especially since there is another version of the show that needs to be attended to elsewhere. Yet, we’re not shocked at all that the producers have gone in this direction. They need to amplify the stakes, and make everything for the characters even more of a struggle than it usually is … and that’s saying something.

Now, of course we watch this preview and immediately have one thought enter our brain: If you are going to be this crazy for Lone Star, what’s going to happen down the road on the main show? Do you really need to do this?

The reality

Rather than having a full-on apocalypse, our prediction at the moment is that the remaining episodes are going to be somewhat about seeing the characters try to contend with the panic that such a fear would cause. That is something far more relatable to viewers, who have gone through some of these experiences and understand who dangerous paranoia can be — especially when it comes to it spreading to the masses.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

