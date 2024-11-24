9-1-1: Lone Star series finale: Don’t expect Grace appearance

We know that we are going to be waiting until the new year to see the 9-1-1: Lone Star series finale, and of course it will be emotional.

Do we imagine that there’s going to be some sort of daring rescue in here? Most likely, as that has been the DNA of this show from the very beginning. Yet, we also do tend to imagine that there are going to be a lot of emotional callbacks and references to the overall journey we’ve been on with some of these characters.

Without further ado here, though, let’s just go ahead and pose the question that a lot of people probably want an answer to: Are we going to be seeing Sierra McClain back as Grace? An appearance from her is probably atop many fans’ personal wishlist, mostly because of what she has meant to this franchise over the years.

Alas, this is where we do have to come in here with some of the bad news. Speaking to TVLine, co-showrunner Rashad Raisani confirms that you will not be seeing the former series regular back, though “not for lack of effort.” This clearly suggests that there was some sort of effort made to see her back on the show, but things just did not work out.

Because of this at the moment, we do very much hope that we’re going to at least see some major acknowledgment of Grace in the finale, as well as happy conclusions for at least a good chunk of the characters who are a part of this world. That will at least make the ending feel satisfactory, though of course we do wish the show had gone on for a little bit longer.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

