9-1-1: Lone Star series finale date set at Fox

As we prepare for tonight’s new 9-1-1: Lone Star episode on Fox, let’s just go ahead and say this — we have a series finale date!

Today, the folks at the network confirmed that on Monday, February 3 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, the Rob Lowe led spin-off show will officially come to a close. While there are not many firm details out there about it just yet, we know that it will look and feel like a proper conclusion to this story. After all, it was written as such!

As for why a show with this big a fandom is ending in the first place, it really comes down to the same unfortunate reason a lot of shows say goodbye at this point in their run: Money. The cost of keeping 9-1-1: Lone Star on the air these days is astronomically high for Fox, given that they do not own the producing studio and the series has a rather large cast. While it feels like ABC could theoretically move it over to their network if they wanted to, their priority seems to be developing a new spin-off instead. Once again, the reason for this could be money, as it is easier to start a show from scratch than pay a group of actors who are several seasons into a run.

Now, there will be a few episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star in the new year to better prepare you for the finale, but we really are not anticipating anything that is going to be hugely different or surprising from what we’ve seen over the years. We anticipate that the producers will want Owen, TK, Tommy, Carlos, and everyone else to have a happy conclusion to their story, especially after everything that they have gone through.

