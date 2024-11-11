9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 8: Will Carlos get answers?

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a great opportunity in order to see 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 8 arrive. What more can we say about it now?

Well, for Carlos at least, it appears that we may be moving into one of the more important stories this season. We know that he has been working to get whatever answers he can when it comes to what happened to his father … so is he closer to figuring that out? Well, if nothing else, you can make the argument that there are a few stepping stones laid out in front of him and he is on the road to making some serious progress.

If you want to learn a little bit more, just take a look at the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 8 synopsis:

A gang killing leads Carlos to new information on his father’s murder. TK contemplates a major life decision as Owen is determined to get Austin’s first responders’ health care coverages increased in the all-new “The Quiet Ones” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Monday, Nov 18 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-508) (TV-14 L,V)

By the end of the season, our biggest hope here of course is that we do see Carlos get some of the closure that he’s been so desperately looking for — but also that a lot of the characters are happy! With this being the final season, obviously a number of stories are going to matter significantly more than they would otherwise.

For Owen, the biggest thing that we can just do is be excited that he is out there fighting for something that is so much bigger than himself. This is also one of those real-life issues that we imagine that the producers are interested in spotlighting for the sake of people in the real world.

What do you most want to see moving into 9-1-1: Lone Star season 5 episode 8 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







