Survivor 47 episode 12 sneak peek: Sam, Genevieve in danger

Tomorrow night, Survivor 47 episode 12 is slated to come out on CBS and at this point, Sam sees himself in danger. Kyle is gone and because of that, he now becomes one of the biggest physical threats remaining. He and Andy are almost the only guys left! They stick out like a sore thumb, and that’s not the only problem he faces.

As a matter of fact, in a new sneak peek over here, we tend to think that Sam does a great job of outlining where things stand for him presently within the game. He sees a situation now where he was powerless to stop Kyle’s exit, as he and Genevieve are on the outs while Sue, Teeny, Rachel, Caroline, and Andy pick everyone off. Now, is this actually accurate? That’s a difficult question to answer, but we’d remind Sam (if we could) that Teeny has been on the outside of some votes post-merge, and we don’t think that this five-person group is just etched in stone.

For now, here is what we would say: Sue and Caroline are somewhat of a duo, and the same can be said for Andy and Rachel. If you are Sam and Genevieve, you really just need to convince one of those duos to work with you, even if it is briefly. Can you find a way to tell one of the pairs that they are at the bottom of that five-person group? Rachel is a huge threat, and Caroline is a bit of a darkhorse. It makes sense to go after either one of them.

Above all else, we do want to see something unpredictable happen within this episode. After all, one of the biggest issues we’ve had with Survivor 47 so far is that for the most part, we would argue that a good chunk of the gameplay as of late has been predictable. It was easy to project Kyle’s exit and ever since Rome getting booted, we’re not sure any one departure has been incredibly entertaining.

