Survivor 47 episode 12 spoilers: Letters from home

What is going to stand out about Survivor 47 episode 12 when it airs tomorrow on CBS? Well, we could have some reward drama!

Now, we really should start off here by noting that not everyone cares too much about these challenges and sometimes, we agree with that — however, letters from home is one of those situations where things can get hazy. For more, take a look at the synopsis below:

“Operation: Italy” – Castaways get the biggest reward of the season with surprise letters from home. Then, balance and dexterity are tested at a crucial immunity challenge to guarantee a spot in the final six, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 4 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

Now, we should go ahead and note here that there’s no guarantee people will be left out of getting letters, but this is what would make the stakes of this challenge so much more interesting! This is one of the few rewards where being left out legitimately could change the game, since some people may feel hurt or betrayed — after all, being chosen for this could be a real sign of close loyalty. It’s different than just some plate of nachos.

For this very reason, this is one of those reward challenges that 100% we would never want to win. What is the motivation in doing that? Who in the world does it help? You may be able to make a memory by getting a letter, but it could come at the expense of the entire game.

Who is in the most danger?

It has to be Genevieve. With Kyle now gone from the game she is now easily the biggest target, and we’re not sure there are people lining up left and right to protect her.

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 47 episode 12?

