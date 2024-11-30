Survivor 47 episode 12: The likely winners left

With Monday night’s Survivor 47 episode 12 rapidly approaching, why not talk winners more? Or, to be more specific, why not talk the few people who have a real chance still at the title?

At this point, there are seven players left, but let’s be real: Not everyone left has a great chance of winning the game. Sam can’t really claim many moves in his favor, Teeny seems to be getting the classic third-place edit, and then you have Sue, a great personality but also someone whose story was focused mostly on getting out Kyle.

In our mind, there are four people left who all have a significant chance of winning at the end of this — so why not take a look at all of them further?

Rachel – It feels like she’s in the best spot, which is a little hilarious since everyone was targeting her as the best player left weeks ago. She’s got an idol plus an advantage, and she seems to have a solid alliance with Andy at this point. She’s also shown she can win challenges!

Genevieve – The best strategist this season on paper; however, we do wonder if her having to turn off the emotional part of her game is her undoing. She’s made it so much harder to build those bonds to make people want to keep her.

Andy – Could this actually happen? He and Sam are the only guys left, but we tend to think that he is the most adaptable. He keeps saying that nobody really understands his game, but it’s going to be up to him now to explain that!

Caroline – The darkhorse contender right now. She is getting a little more airtime every week and seems capable of adapting and making subtle moves. It doesn’t feel like she’s going to be a target. If she can get to the end with a combination of Sam, Teeny, Sue, and possibly Andy, she has a reasonably good chance at the title.

