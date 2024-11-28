Survivor 47 episode 12 preview: A new fake idol plan?

As we prepare to see Survivor 47 episode 12 on CBS next week, obviously there is the potential for things to be chaotic. The finale is right around the corner and by virtue of that, people have to make some pretty huge decisions. Who will be taken out next? Who should be taken out next?

With Kyle now (predictably) gone from the game, everything does shift to where there is not a singular, unified threat anymore. You can argue that it is Genevieve, mostly due to how strategic she has been … but it also seems like she could be a good shield for some people left. For us personally, this is the spot where Rachel can really make her move. She has an idol and can also block someone’s vote, and these two things could be a huge boost to her game (and her resume) if utilized correctly.

Based on the preview we saw tonight for what lies ahead, it seems like a women’s alliance could be a priority for some people. It would make a good bit of sense given that Sam is a perceived threat, and Andy is viewed as a player who could take a finalist spot from someone else.

Yet, is that really the right move for all the women left in the game? Hardly, since it would play heavily into one or two players’ hands.

Who is the most desperate?

It may very well be Genevieve, especially since she seems to be the one trying to come up with some sort of plan involving a fake immunity idol. Honestly, this season has been really dry when it comes to some of this and while we do think there’s such a thing as too many idols sometimes, we understand those who claim this season has a lack of spice.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on this week’s new Survivor episode

What do you most want to see at this point entering Survivor 47 episode 12?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







