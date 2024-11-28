Survivor 47 episode 11: Kyle Ostwald voted out

We honestly felt the same entering Survivor 47 episode 11 as we have many episodes over the past few weeks. After all, the whole premise felt fairly simple on paper: If Kyle loses immunity, you send him home. If he wins, you get creative.

Is Kyle necessarily the most dangerous strategic player out there? We’d say no, and with Rachel and Genevieve vying for that title. However, final 8 is a point in the game where you don’t need a huge immunity threat around anymore. All they need to do is win a few more challenges and dominate fire-making and they have a reasonable good chance at the title. That’s especially the case for Kyle, someone who could use the money and has a real underdog story.

Sure, there was still a lot of talk before immunity about Genevieve being a target, or about Genevieve wanting to get out a perceived “goat” like Andy or Sue … but we took all of this as “we’ll believe it when we see it.”

The bad news for Kyle in this challenge is that being fast and strong did not guarantee anything for you — this was more about concentration and endurance. He still came really close, but it was Rachel who managed to thwart him by just a sliver. Did this make the rest of the episode a little more predictable?

What happened from here

Well, there was at least a debate about Kyle versus Genevieve, especially with Andy and Rachel both pushing hard to get her out. Yet, it still felt pretty likely that he was going to go the whole time. Even at Tribal Council, the way that Kyle was pitching himself felt desperate, like he knew that he was a goner and he was saying whatever he could.

We give him credit — he played a great challenge game, and he seemed like a genuinely great guy along the way. In a way, you can argue that his likability was as big of a danger as his challenge wins, and that marks the reason for his demise.

