Bel-Air renewed for season 4 at Peacock, will be final one

Today, there is big news coming out from the world of Bel-Air … but it is also a little bittersweet. There is a season 4 coming; however, it is also going to be the final season.

In a video announcement over at Instagram, the cast and crew first made the news official. Obviously, there is excitement about being able to come back for more, but who wanted to see the show end now?

Well, here is where we’d sit back and say that as sad as it is to end the show, it also makes a certain amount of sense from a story perspective. So much about Bel-Air is centered on a particular point in Will’s life and the longer you go, the harder it is to continue to make stories realistic, especially once people start to go their separate ways. There are a lot of inherent challenges that go along with that. Also, the cast is naturally going to keep getting older; how long are they supposed to play teenagers?

We will also say that we’d much rather be in a situation where the cast and crew know far in advance that the show is ending. Because of this, everyone can prepare to say goodbye and give an ending without any cliffhangers. Can you imagine a Bel-Air series finale that was similar to what we saw at the end of last season? We tend to think that the collective fandom would lose their mind and for good reason.

As for when another season could premiere…

We’ll have a chance to dive into that more down the road but for the time being, it feels most reasonable to say that we’ll be seeing it back at some point in the second half of next year, depending on how long it takes to film and edit the episodes.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bel-Air right now, including how the third season ended

What do you most want to see moving into a Bel-Air season 4?

Are you sad that the show is coming to a close? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







