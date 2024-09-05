Bel-Air season 3 finale: Is Lamarcus dead? EP explains

We know that the Bel-Air season 3 finale on Peacock today delivered one enormous cliffhanger after the other; with that, it’s hard to blame anyone who has questions!

For the sake of this article, though, let’s put most of the focus on Lamarcus, which makes a certain amount of sense given that he may be … dead? During his honeymoon with Hilary at the end of the episode she found him unconscious and unresponsive. It would be easy to view this story as proof that the character is 100% gone, but that may not be the case just yet.

Speaking in a new interview now with TVLine, executive producer Carla Banks Waddles makes it clear that the end of the season is supposed to leave things up in the air:

“I like that we don’t know … We’re not sure, but he seems like he’s compromised. And in Season 4, we’d find out how compromised he is.”

Across the board, a lot of these cliffhangers are obviously designed to leave you clamoring for another season in as many different ways as possible. Sure, we have to wait and see whether or not it actually happens, but there are some reasons to have a lot of hope at the moment. This show has been fairly popular on Peacock for quite some time and by virtue of that, we do tend to think there are plenty of people clamoring for another chapter. Sure, we need answers on Lamarcus, but what about Will being kidnapped? Where has Geoffrey gone off to? There are so many things to be excited, curious, and nervous about.

Now, we tend to think this is where you spread the word about the show — the more that you can do that, the more likely it is that another season eventually does happen.

