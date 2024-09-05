Bel-Air season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the end of season 3 today, is there going to be a Bel-Air season 4 coming to Peacock? If you have the questions already, let’s just say this: We more than understand. After all, the season 3 finale left so many cliffhangers that need to be addressed!

While you can argue that the series is still very much Will’s story more than any other, absolutely there were some major revelations in the finale for other people, whether it be Geoffrey or Aunt Viv. Nothing about that finale signaled that the end is near, and we tend to think the writers will want to tell more stories; it is really just a matter of whether or not the aforementioned streaming service opts to make them.

Now, the biggest thing perhaps going for Bel-Air is that it feels like one of the more popular scripted shows that Peacock has — or, at least it felt that way in the past. We suppose that the only thing that is somewhat a mystery at this point is whether or not it still performs that way. There was a huge gap between seasons 2 and 3 due in part to the industry strikes of last year, so did that end up having an impact on the audience? Does the budget still make sense? These are always the questions you have to wonder. Also, given the ages of some of the characters on the show, you also have to wonder if there will be eventually be a time where it is a little hard for some of the cast to play characters at their specific age.

For the time being, we remain hopeful — largely because there is not too much of a reason to feel otherwise.

If we do get more of the show…

Let’s just hope that it will end up premiering at some point in 2025; after all, that bit of consistency would go a long way.

Do you want to see a Bel-Air season 4 happen over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







