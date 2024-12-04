Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A December 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal at some point before December ends?

First and foremost, here is your customary reminder that the FX series clearly wants another season, and we do not know how you can say otherwise based on how the first season wrapped up. We still do not know the true identity of the title character — though, to be fair, we also do not know at the moment whether or not we are watching yet another dream sequence or a coma-induced hallucination.

For the time being, the biggest thing that we can assume here is fairly simple: There is going to be another season. Anything otherwise would be absolutely insane. As polarizing as the end of that season may have been, it is still worth remembering here that the first season generated a lot of attention. Some of that was due to the twisted story, but another part was due to having Niecy Nash-Betts, Courtney B. Vance, and Travis Kelce all playing important roles.

So rather than spend too much time this month debating whether or not a season 2 will happen, debate instead as to when in the world you will have a chance to see it. Our general sentiment is that it could come as early as next fall, but so much remains up in the air here. Remember for a moment here that a lot is going to depend here on what else Ryan Murphy is planning, and that includes another season of American Horror Story. We know that more is coming; not only that, but there are reports that Sarah Paulson and others could be involved.

What are you most likely to see within a potential Grotesquerie season 2 at FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

