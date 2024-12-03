The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Dec. 2024 update

With us now into the month of December, are we finally about to get some great news when it comes to The Handmaid’s Tale and a season 6 premiere date?

For those who have not heard for whatever reason, we suppose that the first thing that we should note here is that production is very-much underway for the latest batch of episodes in the greater Toronto area. This is going to be the final chapter of the story, even if a follow-up is in development based on Margaret Atwood’s The Testament. Elisabeth Moss will once again star as June, but is also planning to direct at least one episode, if not more.

So as great as all of this news is, we recognize that it is no substitute for actual premiere-date information. So, when are we getting that? There is a chance that an announcement is this month but more than likely, it feels primed to be revealed early next year. The plan at the moment is for the final season to premiere in spring. Obviously, it has been a long time since The Handmaid’s Tale was last on, so our major hope first and foremost here is that people actually do come back and check the show out again. Also, we hope many people realize that there is also a reason for the fairly-long wait here. First and foremost, you had the industry strikes of last year. Following that, Moss was pregnant. Everything is going full-steam ahead now.

Do we think that June’s story is going to have a completely happy end? This hasn’t been that sort of show, so we are bracing for something that is bittersweet at best. All we can really hope for at present is for all of her suffering to be worth it, as she has been forced to endure so much in this world over the years.

