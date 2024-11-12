The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: New Hulu footage!

We know already that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming at some point in the spring — while we wait, why not see new footage?

If you head over to the link here now, you can catch some glimpses of the Elisabeth Moss series as a part of a new sizzle reel over at Hulu. You can get a small glimpse in here of June and Serena, who of course are going to be essential after getting on that train together at the end of last season.

Are these two going to be the best of friends? Hardly. We know that they have gone through a lot, and much of that history and trauma is never going to go away. Yet, Serena at least understands more of what Elisabeth Moss’ character has really gone through over the years. That empathy may be key to the two of them accomplishing at least something as we move forward.

Of course, the big issue here is trust: Can they really get on the same page? Or, will they may be able to find anything that can be viewed as adequate help for their situation?

How will this story end?

Well, we would love nothing more than to see some sort of epic takedown of Gilead once and for all, but we do think that there is something that could be left over for The Testaments, which is currently in development. That is based on Margaret Atwood’s follow-up story, and there is likely going to be more emotional content there.

For now, let’s just hope that there is some sort of proper premiere-date announcement for The Handmaid’s Tale between now and the start of the winter. Anything more to look forward to here, right?

