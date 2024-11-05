The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: November update

With us now into the month of November, is good news on the way regarding The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at Hulu?

Obviously, this has been a pretty long wait for the hit show, and there are a number of reasons for it. First, you had the industry strikes of last year; then, you had Elisabeth Moss’ real-life pregnancy. Now, the cameras are rolling behind the scenes, and the streaming service has actually revealed already that you are going to be seeing the show back in the spring.

So is this the month where the powers-that-be are going to narrow it down? Of course, we would love nothing more than to see that happen but for now, that hardly feels altogether likely. We tend to think they will be more likely to announce a date in January or February, mostly because we tend to see shows get such a reveal two or three months before they actually come out. It is still a little bit early right now.

Given that season 6 is the final one for The Handmaid’s Tale, we do imagine that everyone is going to be more secretive about the story that ever before. Now, we do think it would be nice if there was some sort of reveal about the state of the follow-up show The Testaments, mostly due to the fact that it has been a long time since we heard anything. Given the success of the original, we do certainly think that more is going to be coming. Yet, Hulu may be waiting until the first show wraps up to give us more of the second.

All we hope is that these stories do continue to capture the tone of the Margaret Atwood works — we know that there are still devastating moments ahead and with that, it is best to be prepared.

