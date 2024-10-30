The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Ideal launchpad

Does a show like The Handmaid’s Tale really need some sort of launching pad on Hulu in order to be successful? Let’s just say that it is easy to look at that and hand over a pretty simple answer: No. This is an extremely popular show already for a reason, and a lot of it is tied over to the fact its stories are gripping and, at times, devastating.

If there is one struggle that the Elisabeth Moss series may be facing at this point, it is the simple fact that it has been off the air for a substantial period of time. There are mitigating factors in that, whether it be Moss’ pregnancy or the industry strikes that took up a good chunk of last year. At least we know that the final season is actively in production at this point, right?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Hulu has already tried to ease some concerns over an extended wait here by noting that season 6 will premiere in the spring, so why not try at least to narrow that down further? We would advise you, at least for now, to look at a big announcement at some point in January, and they could easily leverage another big hit in Nine Perfect Strangers to promote it further. The Nicole Kidman drama finished filming its latest season months ago, which does make us think there’s a chance that we will see it back at some point early next year. Why not use one hit to promote the other?

In general, it is our hope that the remaining episodes will at the very least, be emotional and offer up hope for at least some characters who have gone through so much. We also would like to see at least 2-3 months between a premiere date being announced and it actually premiering, mostly to give people a great chance to re-watch the show if they want. After all, it has been such a long time.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding The Handmaid’s Tale now, including other talk on the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some information that we don’t want you missing.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







