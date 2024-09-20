The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: New teaser hypes Hulu return

As many of you may be aware at this point, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is coming to Hulu! There is a ton to be excited about, but also still questions … including of course when the show could actually be back.

The good news that we can share for now is that the streaming service has released a new preview that indicates that this is one of the series that they are actively promoting at the moment. However, there is still no indication that you are going to be seeing the series back for a good while still. Remember that it has already been announced that Elisabeth Moss and the rest of the cast here will be back in the spring.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Given that production only recently started for the sixth and final season, this preview cannot even do that much when it comes to sharing new footage for what’s to come. Instead, it serves more than anything else as a reminder of what happened at the end of last season with June, Serena, and the train.

Where do we think the story is going? Well, we do tend to think that there will be more of an all-out battle to take out Gilead once and for all, but the problem comes here in how everyone is going to be able to do that while in so many different places. A lot of the characters are, after all, perhaps even more divided than ever. What will that mean when it comes to their ability to reunite? The only thing that we can say with certainty is that 100% you are going to see some emotional stuff ahead.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now, including the cast being back in Toronto

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 at Hulu?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







