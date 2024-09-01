The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Cast returns to Toronto!

While filming for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 may not be officially underway as of yet, there is still big news to share. After all, the cast is starting to make their way back to Toronto!

In a new series of posts on Instagram, Serena Joy herself in Yvonne Strahovski confirmed that she is now back in the city, where much of the production work on the Hulu series is done. It is fair to imagine now that cameras will start rolling in the days ahead, and everyone is going to work hard to ensure that the new season is as epic and emotional as you would expect.

Don’t be surprised if, for a number of different reasons, the final batch of episodes ends up being shot significantly out of order. Given how cold Toronto can become around November, we wouldn’t be shocked if a lot of the outdoor sequences are shot first before moving into some interiors. We are especially curious how the production will handle Hawaii, provided of course that June and/or Serena make it there.

Hopefully, we will have another chance to discuss a potential premiere date for season 6 in the near future, but our personal hope is that we’re going to have a chance to see it at some point within the spring or summer of next year. It is going to take however long it takes in the end; after all, this series has already been off the air for so long already. Why rush things at this point, given that the most important thing is that the quality is 100% there?

