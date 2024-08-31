The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: When is filming kicking off?

We understand here that the wait for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 has been particularly long and brutal, and for so many reasons. The show was one of many impacted by the strikes of last year, and it has also taken its time to get back underway in the aftermath.

So what is happening now in regards to filming? Well, take everything with a grain of salt. For months there were discussions and reports that production would be starting this summer. Now, the indication we have is that it will be underway in September. Technically, the first few weeks of that are summer still … right? Consider this, at least for the time being, a worthy technicality.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Once filming for The Handmaid’s Tale does kick off, we imagine that there will start to be at least a few teases for what the final chapter of the story looks like. Will people still care after such a long wait? We understand if there could be some hesitancy here but, at the same time, this is a show that has run for five seasons and by virtue of that, become a cultural institution. We do think that there will continue to be curiosity to see how exactly it ends.

Is it going to end completely?

This is where things do get a little bit more complicated for obvious reason. Remember for a moment here that the show is going to have a follow-up on the way in The Testaments, based on the Margaret Atwood sequel series. We know that a lot has not been said publicly about that yet; however, this is likely to make sure the focus is not taken away from the flagship show yet. Also, remember that they don’t want to give anything away!

Related – Get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including some other casting updates

What are you most excited to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







