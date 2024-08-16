The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: What Hulu knows

With a lot more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 starting to feel a little more imminent, this feels like the perfect time to ponder the following: What does Hulu actually know about the next chapter of the story?

Obviously, there are a few things that are abundantly clear to us at the time of this recording. For starters, this is the final season, but it is not necessarily the end of this particular world. Hulu is developing The Testaments and while it has been some time since a lot was said publicly about that project, we do tend to think it is still happening and we’ll stand by that until we hear otherwise.

So even though there is still a lot of work to be done on the Elisabeth Moss series, is it crazy to think that Hulu already has a premiere date in mind? As crazy as it may seem, we absolutely tend to think that they have an idea. Since the industry strikes of last year are long done, there hopefully will not be any further delays to production. Because of this, they can plan out more of a schedule and start to scale out their remaining hits.

Right now, we do tend to think that when it comes to their biggest shows, the streamer will likely launch Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (which has already been filmed) late this year / early 2025. Following is when The Handmaid’s Tale may come into play. If the episodes are ready to go by the spring, this is when we tend to think Hulu would love to have them. If not then, why not the summer? We certainly do not think that they want to wait much later than that, given how important this show is both on a cultural and a commercial level.

