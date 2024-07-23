The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: Josh Charles signs on

With work on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 kicking off this summer, we’re happy to know about one new addition to the story!

Not only that, but this is a name that a lot of people are familiar with from The Good Wife and a number of other shows in Josh Charles.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

According to a new report from Deadline, the actor has signed on to play a pivotal part in the final season; however, at the moment there are not any further details out there as of yet. Given the quality of Charles’ work, it is fair to assume that this is not going to be just some one-episode gig or cameo. It there a chance that we’re going to see him as some sort of prominent official in Hawaii? It feels like a fair question, mostly due to the fact that June was hoping to make it there at the end of season 5. The same goes for Serena, who underwent her own transformation over time.

Now, the unfortunate thing here is just how long we are probably going to be stuck waiting for the next chapter of the series. Based on a lot of the information we’ve got right now, the earliest you can expect to see The Handmaid’s Tale on the air is moving into 2025. It has been a really long wait for a number of reasons, but we know that there are reasons aplenty for the producers to stick the landing. Take, for starters, the fact that there is a sequel series in The Testaments in development. You want to keep people as excited for the next show as you can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now, including the latest premiere date discussion

What do you most want to see from Josh Charles on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







