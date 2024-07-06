The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: A July 2024 update

Is there a chance we will learn a lot more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 between now and the end of July?

As so many of you are more than likely aware at this point, the wait for the final chapter of the Elisabeth Moss series has been extensive, and there are a wide array of reasons for that. You’ve got the need to tie up everything properly alongside the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, plus the cast working on some other projects. Yet, there are indications that filming will be starting off at some point this summer, so we are another step closer to Hulu airing these episodes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

Unfortunately, none of this tends to suggest that news on a premiere date is coming this month; odds are, you won’t actually get news on that until we get around to the new year. Our anticipation is that we will dive more into June’s story in 2025, and it would be a thrill if it is ready to air next summer. The conclusion to this story is undoubtedly going to be emotional, as there are so many difficult arcs to be wrapped up. Fingers crossed that there is a certain element of hope for the future woven in here, even if there are also bittersweet parts to the final episodes.

One other thing that is important to remember approaching the endgame here is that The Handmaid’s Tale will be followed by The Testaments, which is in development from executive producer Bruce Miller. There may need to be some parts of the larger story left over for that, though not necessarily for some of the original characters who are grounded in this story at present. Time will tell on that and as we get later into this year, a few more details could start to become clear.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are some other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







