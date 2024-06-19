The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 spoilers: What is Luke’s future?

In the event you are not aware at the moment, it looks as though you will see more news on The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 in the near future. With that in mind, why not hear a little bit more from the cast?

At the moment, the first thing to note is that every story feels like it is firmly up in the air, especially when it comes to June and Luke being in such different places. Whether or not they are able to find their way back to each other remains to be seen, and we imagine that it will be one of the more interesting threads to watch as we move forward!

While production has not started as of yet, star O-T Fagbenle (who plays Luke) made it clear to TVLine that he is excited to check out some of the scripts:

“Things were really looking up [for Luke and June] — I thought we were going to get out of there! — but now he’s crushed … I’m so fascinated to see what the writers come up with … You get all these instincts about how the series might play out, and they always go and surprise you.”

We are very much excited to see what lies ahead on the final season and yet, at the same time rather nervous. While we do want to believe that June’s story could have a hopeful end, nothing is confirmed right now. This is also a show that has historically shown a great deal of tragedy over the years; it is a dark world and while there may be some flashes of hope, there may also be a desire to leave a few things open for what lies ahead in The Testaments.

