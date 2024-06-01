The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: June 2024 update

With June 2024 now upon us, it is inevitable that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is drawing ever closer. This means, of course, that there will be opportunities to hear more about it … right?

Well, May was arguably the most news that has been out there on the Hulu hit in quite some time. Not only was there a major promotion for one familiar face (more on that later), but it was also revealed that Elisabeth Moss will direct multiple episodes of the final season.

Will June follow May’s lead? Most likely yes, but this does not fully equate with the idea that a premiere date is about to be announced. Almost certainly it won’t be. This is a show that has yet to begin filming its next batch of episodes, and all indications suggest this will happen later this summer. Filming news is what you should crave for June, and a premiere-date announcement will hopefully come either late this year or early next.

As for when the final season will actually surface…

The safest assumption remains next spring, given that filming and post-production could be ready to go at this point. Hulu will be wise to not rush a show as important as The Handmaid’s Tale, given its quality and the need to create a proper and fitting end. However, they also do not want to prolong a wait so long that they risk losing viewers, especially since they also are developing a TV version of The Testaments. You want to ensure that the audience for season 6 is massive, and also that they carry over to whatever is next.

