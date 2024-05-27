The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Why a long wait?

As many of you may be aware, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 has been off the air for a pretty long time already at this point. Are we close to the end of the long wait?

We’d love to say that the answer to this is “yes” but truthfully, it’s not at all. As a matter of fact, production for the final chapter has yet to even start at the moment! So, what exactly is the reason for the long wait?

For those who have not been privy to a lot of the various headlines from the past year or so, originally the final season was going to start production last year. If there is a primary reason for the long wait, it is tied 100% to the industry strikes of last year — otherwise known as the AMPTP deciding to not give anyone a fair deal in a reasonable amount of time.

Now, if there are some other reasons for the wait now, they are tied to a couple of different things. Elisabeth Moss revealed that she was pregnant earlier this year, and she needs some time to celebrate being a mom before getting back to a busy television production. (In addition to acting on the show, she is set to direct multiple episodes moving forward.) The producers also want to do everything possible to prepare far in advance for what could be an epic, emotional ending to one of the most important series in Hulu history.

Will there be a satisfying end?

We certainly hope so and yet, at the same time we’ve got some concerns. With there being a follow-up show here in The Testaments, we don’t tend to think that every single person under the sun is going to get a happy end here.

