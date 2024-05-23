The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: The latest big promotion

The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be coming to Hulu at some point, most likely in 2025. So, what can we say now?

Well, in what is another bit of evidence that filming will be starting up in the months ahead, a long-time familiar face is being promoted to series regular! According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, Ever Carradine has been promoted to series regular in the role of Naomi. We know that she is now married to Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), albeit in a rather atypical relationship to what we see on the show much of the time in Gilead. It is not a surprise that we’re going to be seeing more of both of these characters in the final season, but will Lawrence finally show his cards? He’s been one of the more enigmatic figures that has been a part of this world from the very beginning.

Our expectation right now is that by the end of the summer, we’re going to have a chance to see more from the official start of production for the final season. Elisabeth Moss will have a big role both on-camera and behind the scenes, and we still want to hope that June can find a certain element of peace by the end of the story.

Where did things leave off in season 5?

Well, it seems at the moment that Elisabeth Moss’ character is heading off to Hawaii but in the process of that, she came across Serena on the train. Where are the two going to stand moving forward? That’s a big question to wonder, as is how the show will carry over to The Testaments, the follow-up series that is currently in development from Bruce Miller. It is based on the follow-up novel by Margaret Atwood, but it does remain to be seen which characters from the original show will be back.

Now, let’s just hope that the series is going to live up to the hype.

