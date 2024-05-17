The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Elisabeth Moss to direct 4 episodes

As we have reported here in the past, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to finally start production at some point this summer. Given that there is so many stories left to tell and this is the end of the show, we don’t envy the position that the writers are in.

Sure, it is true that there is a follow-up series in the works here in The Testaments. However, you don’t want to just leave a bunch of stories over until that point! These characters deserve their own proper farewell, and we hope there can be an element of hope amidst the sadness.

Well, here’s something to be excited about. According to TVLine, Elisabeth Moss is going to direct a whopping four episodes in the final season. She will take on the duties for the first two episodes, and then also the final two, including the series finale.

Moss also told the aforementioned site that there are certain priorities the entire team has entering the home stretch of June’s story:

“I think for us, the most exciting and rewarding thing is that we feel we’re making this for the fans … I get it: Five years of having to put up with some pretty dark stuff, and everyone has been very, very brave.

“I feel like this season, we’re giving it back to the audience … We definitely really have our eye on that, making sure that it does feel rewarding and satisfying for the fans and like what we would want to watch, you know, as fans of the show.

“But it’s big, I’m not gonna lie … It’s definitely not a smaller season.”

Obviously, we are prepared for there to be a lot of emotional moments throughout this, and it is not likely that all of our favorites are going to make it through. Still, we are going to be hoping for the best that at least some of those suffering can be liberated from the horrific institution that is Gilead.

