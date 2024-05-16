The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: No upfront news?

We recognize fully that The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is going to be starting up production later this year; or, at least that’s the current plan.

So, with this in mind, it brings us to the next important question: Why is Hulu and/or Disney keeping things so under wraps? At the upfront for ABC and Hulu this week, nothing more was said about the premiere date or the schedule. We recognize that season 6 is the final one for the Elisabeth Moss drama and at this point, that is the only major news that is out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

As for why we’re stuck waiting for more news on the show’s future, the answer is actually rather simple: There’s no reason for anything else to be revealed. If you are Hulu, you can’t just reveal something without knowing if you are going to be able to hold firm to it later on down the road. The plan for them will be instead revealing a start date later this year or in early 2025. Our hope is that you will actually see June and these other characters back when we get around to the spring or summer of next year.

Now, let’s talk rollout — with this being the final season, will the streamer opt for a binge release or something in that vein? We don’t tend to think so. Instead, our sentiment here is that you are going to be seeing the show back with a somewhat similar schedule to what we’ve done in the past. Odds are, you are going to be seeing the first two episodes on premiere date, and then weekly the rest of the way. This is similar to what we have seen the show do in the past.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale now, including more discussions on the future

What do you most want to see moving into The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 over on Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







