The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Elisabeth Moss on filming plan

The wait for The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 has been extreme so far, but there are a number of reasons for it. Because of its original schedule, the show found itself hindered mightily by the industry strikes of last year. Another factor to consider here is that the series shoots in Canada, and that makes it harder to start shooting at certain points — take the winter, for example.

Luckily, it does seem like the show is still planning to start filming its final episodes this summer, which star Elisabeth Moss first noted months ago. There are a lot of details that remain unclear, but some early work is being done to make the conclusion as strong as possible.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Moss reiterated the plan to start filming in the months ahead, while noting that with this being the final season, everyone needed additional prep time. Some work has been done behind the scenes on the season already, and she also does plan to direct at least one upcoming episode. However, the exact episode count here remains to be seen.

One of the challenges of season 6 will of course be landing the metaphorical plane for this difficult and emotional show. Meanwhile, you also do have to leave something else hoping for the follow-up project The Testaments, which is currently in development with executive producer Bruce Miller attached.

When will you see everything play out?

For now, the easy assumption is that The Handmaid’s Tale will premiere at some point in 2025; meanwhile, you could see the sequel story in 2026 depending on when it is cast and when filming kicks off. Some things here are, of course, too far down the road to chart out entirely.

