The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Best-case scenario

As so many of you may be aware at the moment, we are in the midst of an extremely long wait in order to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 arrive. Filming has yet to begin — you are going to be seeing a lot of Elisabeth Moss over the next few weeks, but that is in promotion for a completely different show in The Veil.

So, what is the best-case scenario for the show’s long-term future? With this being the final season of the Margaret Atwood adaptation, we tend to think that Hulu will take their time with this in order to make it perfect. It’s one of the reasons why you won’t be seeing the show back at any point this year. Filming is currently set to begin at some point this summer.

When you consider how long it takes to film a show like this, let alone edit it after the fact, it is hard to imagine it coming on the air until at least March or April of next year. It benefits slightly from the fact that all episodes do not tend to stream at once, meaning that the crew will have more time to finish the latter part of the story while the earlier episodes air. If March / April 2025 is too ambitious, May could be possible.

What will the story be?

Well, we know that the season 5 finale saw June and Serena in the same spot, presumably with them each heading to begin a different phase of their lives. Yet, the battle against Gilead is far from over. This season could be a final fight for freedom and to stop an oppressive regime whose influence is already spreading into Canada. There should be some closure here, though we also know that the follow-up series The Testaments is in development, as well.

