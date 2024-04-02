The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: April 2024 update

What can we say today regarding The Handmaid’s Tale season 6, including a possible premiere date over at Hulu? A new month certainly means more opportunities for discussion, but that does not necessarily equal that answers are coming around the corner.

In regards to this series in particular, we ultimately look at this as a case of good and bad news.

So where do we begin here? Well, the good news to report at present is that we are inching ever closer to the show coming back, and there is a chance that some more scoop on what’s ahead could be coming. After all, star Elisabeth Moss has a new series coming to Hulu later this year in The Veil.

Unfortunately, this is where we come to the end of the good news. The bad news at the moment is pretty simple: The Handmaid’s Tale itself has yet to start production, and will not until we get to the summer. So long as that is the case, the likelihood here is that we will be stuck waiting until we get around to 2025 to see the final chapter of the show arrive.

Is there a chance that we get at least a premiere date announcement before 2024 is over? In theory, the possibility is there … but it also feels like the sort of thing that would be pretty foolish to promise at present. The show just needs to get underway first, as we know that it is one of many that was pushed back significantly by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place last year. (Originally, the plan was for cameras to start rolling last August.)

