The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Elisabeth Moss lines up next show

Both leading up to and after The Handmaid’s Tale over on Hulu, there is no question that Elisabeth Moss is going to be busy. (This is, of course, not even talking about her expecting a baby.)

As we prepare for season 6 of the hit show to start production this summer, we know that she has another project coming in The Veil from Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight. Now, we’ve learned about another show she will be working on with a big name in Kerry Washington.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the two actresses are poised to star in an adaptation of Imperfect Women at Apple TV+, one that is coming from Physical executive producer Annie Weisman. This is a chance for both of them to tackle a story that is full of grief, mystery, and complicated relationships, and we are eager to see what they do with it!

In a statement, here is what Moss had to say:

“From the moment I received [Araminta Hall’s] novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately … I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years and have been looking for something to work with her on and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar at Simpson Street.”

Meanwhile, Washington added the following:

“I have been an immense fan of [Elisabeth] – both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer – for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman. Imperfect Women is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Handmaid’s Tale right now, including a premiere date conversation

What do you want to see Elisabeth Moss do after The Handmaid’s Tale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







