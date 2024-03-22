The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere date: Spring 2024 update

Is there a chance that we’ll learn more about The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 between now and the start of the summer? It is clear that we all want more of the show. It has also been a pretty long time since the last batch of episodes aired.

Now, unfortunately, we come to share a little bit of the bad news — we are going to be waiting a little while to see what is next. However, we may not have to wait as long to get some news! So much of what you get in terms of the Hulu series this spring is going to depend almost entirely on your own expectations heading into things.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for new videos on THE HANDMAID’S TALE!

The bad news is that it’s going to be a pretty long time until The Handmaid’s Tale reveals anything in regards to when the show will be back. However, next month Elisabeth Moss has a new series coming to Hulu in The Veil. This serves as an opportunity in order for us to learn a little bit more about the show as she embarks on some sort of promotional campaign. Filming for the final season will not start until later this summer, and we anticipate that the producers will take their time working in order to ensure perfection.

What will the final season look like?

Well, that’s a hard question to still answer for many reasons, with the biggest one being that June’s journey could be cut off at any given moment. She and Serena are on the train together at the end of season 5, but can they really move forward after everything that they have gone through? Trauma serves as an important theme throughout almost the entirety of this show, and that is probably not going to stop until the end credits roll.

Even though season 6 may be the final one for The Handmaid’s Tale, it is eventually going to lead its way into The Testaments, based on the follow-up book from Margaret Atwood.

Related – Learn more about Moss’ new series The Veil

When do you think we are going to be seeing The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







