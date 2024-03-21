The Veil season 1 trailer shows Elisabeth Moss in action

Are you ready for a good spy mystery starring Elisabeth Moss? Then why not check out The Veil on Hulu? Premiering on April 30, this show from Peaky Blinders’ Steven Knight features plenty of espionage, action, and drama, all neatly put together within a six-episode package.

Also, you get to hear the Mad Men / The Handmaid’s Tale star do a British accent, which for some reason totally caught us by surprise.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the fantastic full trailer for the FX series and it takes all of about two seconds to figure out why Moss wanted to do this — it is a totally different role from what we have seen from her in the past, and we’re sure that she loved being able to take on a story that was full of so much thrilling action.

For a few more specifics at the heart of the story, take a look at the synopsis below:

FX’s The Veil is an international spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

Of course, a big part of the fun with a series like this will be working to figure out this secret, which we tend to imagine will be an almost-impossible thing to do — and yet, that should also prove to be a big part of the fun here! We love shows that keep us guessing, and this could also help to tide us over until The Handmaid’s Tale most likely returns in 2025.

