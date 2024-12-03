Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 video: Becka shares the news

In less than 24 hours from now, you are going to have a chance to dive more into Bad Sisters season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ — want to learn more about it?

Well, heading into this installment, we know that one of the big stories was the reveal that Becka was pregnant, which certainly took her by shock and came about at a rather chaotic time. Remember that the youngest Garvey sister was also brought in by the police after breaking in to Angelica’s house!

In situations like this, we recognize fully that it can be hard to find the proper time or place to share something with your loved ones … but in the middle of a karaoke session? That is somehow both unique and also very-much entertaining.

If you head over to Broadway World right now, you can see a sneak preview that sets the stage more for what we are talking about here. The setting appears to be a 50th birthday celebration judging by the balloons and for some reason, Becka, Eva, Bibi, and Ursula are sporting costumes. Then, right in the middle of singing the Cranberries, Becka reveals to the group that she is expecting and has some big decisions to make as to what she wants to do. (She is not sure at the time of this scene.)

Of course, we know that the sisters will be there for her no matter what, but Becka clearly has to balance out this reveal with everything else in her life, and also whatever is decided when it comes to resolving the big Angelica problem. Se do not think that she is going to stop meddling anytime soon … unless there is, of course, a way to get more dirt on her. Is this going to be a focus of what is ahead? That wouldn’t be a shock.

