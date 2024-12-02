The Cleaning Lady season 4 premiere date: December update

With us now into the start of December, are we closer at all to a premiere date for The Cleaning Lady season 4? If you are starting to get a little bit impatient, we more than understand.

After all, consider the situation here! A good bit of time has passed now since the end of season 3, and we know that there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the next phase of Thony’s journey. There were some creative changes behind the scenes, and really all we’ve heard so far from Fox is that the plan is to launch the series at midseason.

Is this still the plan? We are optimistic it is, but you have to remember that midseason is actually a pretty extensive range that covers a lot of time. It could mean as early as next month, but also as late as March. We do think there’s a reasonably good chance we learn more this month, mostly due to the fact that a lot of networks are getting their midseason schedules sorted out. Then again, there is a chance that Fox could wait until January if they decide that this suits them better.

No matter when we dive back into The Cleaning Lady again, let’s just hope for a story that is stuffed full of entertaining moments — and of course juicy drama. This is one of those shows that really succeeds on the basis of some of its twists, and we certainly don’t want that to change now. As long as it still can make some sense, we’re down for them to be as crazy as possible … and yes, we’re still rooting for Thony to have a better life at the end of all of it.

