Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 12/4/24?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? What more can we say about Chicago Fire and Chicago PD, as well?

As per usual here, there are a number of different things that we can talk about through the lens of these shows, from the individual arcs to all the reports of a crossover that are out there. Of course, the thing that still matters the most to a lot of viewers is when you are going to have a chance to see the One Chicago world back.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to hand over the bad news, as all three shows are off the air for the second straight week — not only that, but this is something that is going to carry through to the end of the month. Chicago Med and the other two shows will return in January with the next chunk of episodes, which we imagine will last for several weeks. We know that when possible, NBC does like to give you a batch of consecutive stories before another break arrives.

So is there one singular story that is worth more excitement than the others? That can be something that is difficult to hammer out but for us personally, we are mostly just curious to learn more about how Goodwin survives (if she does) on the medical drama. While we know that Chicago PD is seemingly setting up some interesting stuff with Reid to play around with down the road, there’s a difference between that and a story that is a little bit more directly front and center — what we are dealing with presently with Sharon.

Hopefully, there will be at least a few more crossover teases between now and when the shows are back — we are keeping our eyes peeled.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD when they return?

