Yellowstone season 5: Denim Richards talks further on Colby death

From our vantage point, it is absolutely going to take some time to process Colby’s death on Yellowstone. How in the world can it not?

After all, it is worth noting that this is 100% a death that did not need to happen, especially since there was almost no real lead-up to it at all. Meanwhile, you also have to remember here that this show has already killed other characters. If the goal in the end here was to produce some sort of shock value, it really was not needed — we had that elsewhere.

Ultimately, did Denim Richards have at least time to prepare for it? Well, not exactly — but at least he learned before seeing the scripts. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is what the actor behind the part had to say:

I found out I think about maybe a day before they sent me the scripts. I was actually flying back from Texas and I got the call that this was what was going to be happening. So this had to have been back in May. So much of our lives have been tied to this amazing show for so long, but the job in and of itself, when you deduce it down to its simplest form, is to serve the story and to hopefully be living a real experience and you kind of get over the pride and the ego a little bit, and serve the story. That’s what I hope that we were able to do with Colby the last five seasons.

We’ve already said it this week, but our real hope now is that Richards gets a chance to land somewhere else in the Taylor Sheridan world after this show, and why wouldn’t he given that the prolific producer has so many other shows? It feels like he’d be a great fit almost right away for Lioness, especially since Dawn Olivieri just joined, as well.

