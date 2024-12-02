Superman & Lois series finale video: Can Clark bounce back?

Tonight on The CW, it is finally here: The Superman & Lois series finale. Obviously, tears will be shed … though we also tend to think that this is a given for a lot of longtime fans out there.

So how in the world will everything play out here? There is certainly still a lot of mystery with that and in the end, that is expected. How can there not be? We are entering an era now for this show where almost anything could happen, mostly because there is so little else the writers have to set up. This is the final showdown with Lex, and also the last chance to try and make this world a little bit safer.

Now, here is what Clark has to realize: He does not need to go this alone, and the latest Superman & Lois finale sneak peek offers proof of that. If you head over to the link here, you can get a much better sense of what is ahead. In this, you can see Tyler Hoechlin’s character try and insist that he can take on everything on his own; however, Lois at the same time tells him that he doesn’t need to. Their sons are there, and we see at the end of the preview they will have a little more help, as well.

One of the things that this show has done such a good job of over the years is reminding us that Clark is not alone; he may be Superman, but that doesn’t mean he always needs the weight of the world on him. We tend to think that the finale is another great reminder of that and we appreciate so much what was ultimately brought to the table here already.

As for how everything ends … well, we’re just ready to find out.

